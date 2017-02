SYDNEY Aug 9 Australian miner Gloucester Coal expects net profit for the year ended June to come in 14 percent to 18 percent above the top of previous guidance, the firm said on Tuesday.

Gloucester is majority owned by Hong Kong-based commodities group Noble Group which expanded its holding in the Australian company last year after scrapping a plan to sell the stake to Macarthur Coal .

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich, Editing by Michael Perry)