By Narayanan Somasundaram and Alison Leung
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Dec 22 China's Yanzhou
Coal Mining Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to merge
its Australian unit with Gloucester Coal in a A$700
million deal that will create one of Australia's largest listed
coal companies.
Australia's coal sector has seen a series of mergers and
acquisitions initiated by Asian suitors hungry to satisfy fast
growing domestic demand for coal from steel mills and power
generation plants.
Yanzhou Coal's deal for Gloucester is also yet another case
of a Chinese company buying up natural resource assets in
Australia, tapping its commodity base to fuel massive
residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across
China.
Sydney-based Gloucester will be merged with Yancoal
Australia Ltd., and Yanzhou will own 77 percent of the new
company. Gloucester shareholders will own the rest and receive
A$700 million ($705.36 million) in cash, the equivalent of
A$3.20 in per share, Yancoal said in a statement. Each
Gloucester Coal shareholder will receive one share in the merged
company.
Gloucester closed at A$7.03 in Sydney on Dec. 19, before
trading in the shares was suspended.
The reverse takeover of Gloucester would give Yanzhou Coal's
Australian unit, Yancoal Australia Ltd, a local listing without
having to risk an initial public offering in a shaky market,
where coal stocks in particular have been pummelled on worries
about a global economic downturn.
A condition of Yancoal's A$3.3 billion takeover of another
Australian coal miner, Felix Resources, in 2009 required it to
float at least 30 percent of the business on the local exchange
by 2012.
Yanzhou Coal chairman Li Weimin said in a statement the
merger plan allows it to meet that requirement and at the same
time "reflects the company's strategy to grow our Australia
business and to become a global leader in the coal mining
sector."
Gloucester, which has a market value of A$1.4 billion, is 64
percent owned by commodities trader Noble Group.
Trading in the coal firm's shares were suspended earlier
Thursday ahead of the expected offer.
Yanzhou said the transaction is subject to various
approvals, and plans to complete the deal in the second quarter
of 2012.
Yancoal and Gloucester both have mines and projects in New
South Wales and Queensland. Gloucester aims to expand production
to 10 million tonnes a year by 2016, while Yancoal expects to
produce 20 million tonnes a year by 2015.
That would put a combined group ahead of Whitehaven Coal
, which last week announced a $2.5 billion takeover of
Aston Resources to create a company producing 25
million tonnes a year by 2016.
Since taking over Felix Resources, Yancoal has bought Syntech
Resources for A$203 million and is about to complete the A$297
million acquisition of Premier Coal from Wesfarmers.
It sought to buy Whitehaven Coal earlier this year but the
two were unable to settle on a price.
($1 = 0.9924 Australian dollars)
