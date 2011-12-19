MELBOURNE Dec 20 Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia has approached A$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) Gloucester Coal with a plan to merge to create Australia's biggest coal company, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Media reported that Yancoal was looking to take over Gloucester and use it as a backdoor route for listing in Australia.

Yancoal is required to float at least 30 percent of the company on the Australian Securities Exchange by 2012 as a condition of its A$3.3 billion takeover of Felix Resources in 2009.

Yancoal is a unit of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd . ($1 = 1.0072 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)