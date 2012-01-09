SHANGHAI Jan 9 UBS is optimistic about the chances of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co succeeding in its A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid to take over Australia's Gloucester Coal, a UBS executive said on Monday.

"We feel that Gloucester is already a listed company and its parent is also a listed company, in Singapore. There should be few obstacles and the chance of success is very big," David Chin, UBS head of investment banking, Asia, told a media briefing.

UBS is the financial adviser on the deal.