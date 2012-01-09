* More Chinese entrepreneurs willing to sell co control-UBS
* More China outbound investment in industrial sector seen
* UBS sees few regulatory obstacles for PepsiCo-Tingyi deal
(Adds more details)
SHANGHAI, Jan 9 Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal
Mining Co's A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid
to take over Australia's Gloucester Coal has a big
chance of success, financial adviser UBS said on
Monday.
"We feel that Gloucester is already a listed company and its
parent is also a listed company, in Singapore. There should be
few obstacles and the chance of success is very big," David
Chin, UBS head of investment banking, Asia, told a media
briefing in Shanghai.
Yanzhou Coal said in late December that it plans to merge
its Australian unit with Gloucester Coal in a deal that would
create one of Australia's largest listed coal companies.
Gloucester's major shareholder Noble Group backed the
proposed deal.
The deal is another case of a Chinese company buying up
natural resource assets in Australia, tapping its commodity base
to fuel massive residential, commercial and infrastructure
projects across China.
UBS' Chin forecast that overseas resources would continue to
be the main acquisition targets by Chinese firms, but Chinese
interest in foreign industrial companies is also increasing.
"We feel that there would be more and more outbound
acquisition's in the industrial sector," he said, adding that it
was a pity that China's Pangda Automobile Trade Co
failed to buy Swedish car marker Saab after General Motors
blocked the deal.
Chin also sees a trend of more and more Chinese
entrepreneurs willing to give up control of the companies they
founded, creating more acquisition opportunities for foreign
investors.
Diageo acquisition of Chinese spirits maker Sichuan
Swellfun, in which UBS is acting as an adviser, is
proceeding smoothly, Chin said.
He also sees few regulatory obstacles in Tingyi Holdings
Corp's planned acquisition of PepsiCo Inc's
interest in 24 soft drink bottlers in China.
($1=0.9780 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)