Dec 19 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
plans to buy Gloucester Coal Ltd
for at least $2 billion in a cash and stock deal, Bloomberg
reported.
Yanzhou Coal will use the Gloucester purchase to get itself
listed in Australia, Bloomberg said, quoting a person with
knowledge of the matter.
Yanzhou Coal had said earlier this year that it was looking
to list its Australian coal assets in 2012 to raise capital to
fund future acquisitions.
Neither Yanzhou Coal nor Gloucester Coal were immediately
available for comment.
Yanzhou Coal had made four successful acquisitions in
Australia so far and said it wants to buy more coal assets in
the country.
