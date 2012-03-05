Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MELBOURNE, March 6 Australia's Gloucester Coal said it has agreed to take a slightly smaller stake in its merger with the Australian arm of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co, reflecting revised debt calculations for the two groups.
The two sides expect the deal, first announced last December, to be completed in June, after a vote by Gloucester's shareholders.
Gloucester shareholders will own 22 percent of the merged group, down from an earlier proposal of 23 percent, with Yancoal owning the rest.
The Chinese group's debt contribution has been reduced by A$300 million ($323 million), as a rising Aussie dollar has reduced the value of its U.S.-dollar debt. ($1 = 0.9298 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.