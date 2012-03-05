MELBOURNE, March 6 Australia's Gloucester Coal said it has agreed to take a slightly smaller stake in its merger with the Australian arm of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co, reflecting revised debt calculations for the two groups.

The two sides expect the deal, first announced last December, to be completed in June, after a vote by Gloucester's shareholders.

Gloucester shareholders will own 22 percent of the merged group, down from an earlier proposal of 23 percent, with Yancoal owning the rest.

The Chinese group's debt contribution has been reduced by A$300 million ($323 million), as a rising Aussie dollar has reduced the value of its U.S.-dollar debt. ($1 = 0.9298 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)