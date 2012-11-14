SINGAPORE Nov 14 Global Logistic Properties Ltd
, one of the world's largest warehouse operators, said
it would buy a portfolio of Brazil properties worth at least
$1.25 billion through joint ventures with funds including China
Investment Corp.
GLP, which owns warehouses in Japan and China, agreed with
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, China Investment Corp
and Government of Singapore Investment Corp to
acquire 40 properties, including stabilized assets and projects
under development.
GLP plans to issue shares through a private placement to
fund part or all of its acquisition, which will give GLP an
initial equity commitment of $334 million in the portfolio.
The warehouse operator also posted a 3 percent dip in its
second-quarter net profit to $195 million from a year ago, and
earlier said it received approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange
for a $2.6 billion listing of its Japan real estate investment
trust.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)