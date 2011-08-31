SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Singapore's Global Logistic Properties , which owns warehouses in Japan and China, said on Thursday it has formed a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop logistic facilities in Japan.

Each partner will invest $250 million of equity over a projected three years, the company said, adding that the targeted leverage is 50 percent loan-to-value after stabilisation.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is an investment management organisation that invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan and manages a fund that totals C$153.2 billion ($156.7 billion). ($1 = 0.978 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)