SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Singapore's Global Logistic
Properties , which owns warehouses in Japan and China,
said on Thursday it has formed a joint venture with Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board to develop logistic facilities in
Japan.
Each partner will invest $250 million of equity over a
projected three years, the company said, adding that the
targeted leverage is 50 percent loan-to-value after
stabilisation.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is an investment
management organisation that invests the assets of the Canada
Pension Plan and manages a fund that totals C$153.2 billion
($156.7 billion).
($1 = 0.978 Canadian Dollars)
