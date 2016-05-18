HONG KONG, May 18 (IFR) - Global Logistic Properties
subsidiary Iowa China Offshore Holdings (Hong Kong)
plans to sell Panda bonds of 10 billion renminbi ($1.5 billion),
as the company strengthens its market position on the mainland.
The size of the first offering under the 10 billion renminbi
fundraising plan is expected to be 1.5 billion renminbi,
according to a preliminary prospectus.
Both the bond and the issuer have scored AAA ratings from
Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service Co.
Iowa intends to use proceeds from the bonds, which will be
listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, to repay its debt, as
well as that of its onshore subsidiaries, and to replenish
capital.
China International Capital Corp has been hired as the lead
underwriter for the offering.
GLP, a Singapore-listed provider of logistics facilities in
China, Japan, Brazil and the US, holds a 66.21 percent stake in
Iowa.
A consortium of PRC investors, including China Life
Insurance, China Development Bank International Investment, CITP
Advisors (Hong Kong), China Post Life Insurance, Boyu Capital
and Hopu Fund, own a combined stake of 30.15 percent in Iowa.
GLP, for which China is a key market, had total assets in
the country of $10.2 billion as at the end of March 2015,
according to the parent company's 2015 annual report. It has
previously sold offshore renminbi bonds.
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd owns a 35.7
percent stake in GLP.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)