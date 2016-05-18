HONG KONG, May 18 (IFR) - Global Logistic Properties subsidiary Iowa China Offshore Holdings (Hong Kong) plans to sell Panda bonds of 10 billion renminbi ($1.5 billion), as the company strengthens its market position on the mainland.

The size of the first offering under the 10 billion renminbi fundraising plan is expected to be 1.5 billion renminbi, according to a preliminary prospectus.

Both the bond and the issuer have scored AAA ratings from Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service Co.

Iowa intends to use proceeds from the bonds, which will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, to repay its debt, as well as that of its onshore subsidiaries, and to replenish capital.

China International Capital Corp has been hired as the lead underwriter for the offering.

GLP, a Singapore-listed provider of logistics facilities in China, Japan, Brazil and the US, holds a 66.21 percent stake in Iowa.

A consortium of PRC investors, including China Life Insurance, China Development Bank International Investment, CITP Advisors (Hong Kong), China Post Life Insurance, Boyu Capital and Hopu Fund, own a combined stake of 30.15 percent in Iowa.

GLP, for which China is a key market, had total assets in the country of $10.2 billion as at the end of March 2015, according to the parent company's 2015 annual report. It has previously sold offshore renminbi bonds.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd owns a 35.7 percent stake in GLP. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)