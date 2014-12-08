SINGAPORE Dec 8 Global Logistic Properties Ltd
on Monday said it had teamed up with Singaporean
sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd to invest $8.1
billion in a U.S. logistics real estate portfolio, its first
foray into the United States.
Singapore-listed GLP, which provides logistics facilities in
China, Japan and Brazil, said in a statement it would initially
hold a 55 percent stake in the venture and GIC would take 45
percent.
GLP added however that it would cut its stake to 10 percent
by August 2015 as it had received interest from investors
looking at the U.S. logistics market.
"This transaction gives us immediate scale as well as the
best team in the U.S. logistics market," GLP co-founder and
chief executive officer Ming Z. Mei said.
GLP and GIC are taking over the portfolio from various
companies affiliated with the Blackstone Group L.P..
GIC has stepped up its real-estate purchases in recent
months, buying office buildings in Tokyo and investing in
Australian student accommodation as a way to diversify its
portfolio and secure better yields.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)