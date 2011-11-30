SINGAPORE Nov 30 Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd on Wednesday priced its S$500 million ($385 million) perpetual capital securities to yield 5.5 percent, according to a note seen by Reuters.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, started book-building for the Singapore dollar-denominated perpetuals on Tuesday with guidance that they will be priced at "mid-to-high 5 percent".

Private banks accounted for 78 percent of the demand.

Perpetuals are similar to preference shares in that they offer regular dividends that are higher than yields on bonds issued by the firm. But investors in these securities enjoy less protection than bondholders in the event of default.

JPMorgan was the global coordinator for the GLP perpetuals issue and is joint bookrunner and lead manager along with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and DBS.

($1 = 1.2991 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)