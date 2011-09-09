TOKYO, Sept 9 Singapore's Global Logistic Properties is planning an initial public offering for its Japanese assets that could raise at least 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the first IPO for real estate trusts in Japan for five years, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

GLP, the warehouse unit of Singapore wealth fund GIC, has hired Citigroup Inc , Goldman Sachs and Nomura Holdings as main underwriters for the IPO, said the people, asking not to be identified because the transaction is not public.

The shares will be sold both Japan and overseas by the end of this year, they said.

A GLP spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment.

The initial public offering is planned at a time when Global Logistic is trying to expand in Japan. It has won exclusive rights to negotiate the purchase of warehouse assets in Japan from LaSalle Investment Management for about 140 billion yen ($1.8 billion), sources have told Reuters.

In October last year GLP conducted a $3 billion initial public offering in Singapore's third-biggest IPO ever. ($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Watson)