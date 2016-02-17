UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Feb 17 Singapore's Global Logistic Properties and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have set up a 100 billion yen ($880 million) fund to develop modern warehouses in Japan, their second joint venture in the country.
Growth in e-commerce has helped make warehouses around the world hot property assets. Helped by debt financing, the fund's assets are expected to reach $2 billion over three years, GLP and CPPIB said.
CPPIB, one of the world's leading retirement funds, has been active in logistics investments in Asia.
In December, it pledged $1 billion in additional funds for a partnership with Goodman Group Pty Ltd that invests in Chinese warehouses and logistics facilities. In November, it and other partners unveiled an investment of up to $1 billion in a separate venture in South Korea.
GLP and CPPIB set up their first joint fund for Japan in 2011 to invest in logistic facilities. GLP has $8.2 billion worth of assets under management in Japan.
($1 = 113.4900 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
