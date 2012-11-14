SINGAPORE Nov 14 Global Logistic Properties Ltd
(GLP), one of the world's largest warehouse operators,
said it has obtained approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange to
list a real estate investment trust with Japanese assets on the
bourse.
GLP said it expects to maintain a stake of around 15 percent
in the Japan REIT upon completion of the initial public
offering.
The Singapore-based warehouse operator plans to raise net
cash proceeds of about $1.3 billion through the REIT, which
could have properties worth up to a total of $2.7 billion.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)