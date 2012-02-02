(Adds China leasing deal)
SINGAPORE Feb 2 Singapore-listed Global
Logistic Properties Ltd, which owns and operates
warehouses in China and Japan, said on Thursday it plans to
build a multi-tenant logistics facility in Japan's Soja City at
an estimated cost of $103 million.
GLP Soja will be the second development undertaken by the
Japan Development Fund, a 50-50 joint venture between GLP and
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board that was launched in
September 2011.
GLP said in a separate statement on Thursday that it has
leased a 91,000 square meter fulfillment centre in Tianjin,
China to an unnamed customer in the e-commerce business.
"China and Japan's e-commerce market has entered a period of
high speed growth... As a result we are seeing strong demand for
modern logistics facilities from our clients across our
portfolio," GLP's chief executive Ming Z. Mei said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)