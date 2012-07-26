July 26 Video-game developer Glu Mobile estimated better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher revenue from its smartphone games.

Glu Mobile released estimated results early after its shares dropped 15 percent following peer Zynga Inc's weak 2012 forecast on fading fortunes of its hit games such as "FarmVille" on Facebook Inc.

The company's shares later recouped most of its losses to trade down 5 percent at $5.05 late afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Glu, known for its free iOS and Android apps like Mutant Roadkill and Deer Hunter, makes money on the freemium games model, much like Zynga. But unlike Zynga, Glu does not rely on Facebook users, but has its own standalone apps for the mobile platforms.

The company estimated second-quarter adjusted earnings of breakeven per share, on revenue of about $23.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, on revenue of $21.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Glu now expects adjusted revenue of $94.4 million and $96.4 for the full year, higher from its previous guidance of $86.7 million to $91.7 million.

Zynga shares slumped 42 percent to their lowest ever on Thursday, while Facebook shares were down 7 percent. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)