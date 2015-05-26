May 26 David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist of Canadian asset manager Gluskin Sheff, said on Tuesday he believes there is a strong possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year.

"I'm not going to say this economy is strong," Rosenberg told Reuters. "To me, the bar is set fairly high."

Rosenberg joins a growing list of investors, strategists and economists who believe the Fed could hold off raising short-term interest rates until 2016. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)