(Adds special dividend)
Feb 5 Canadian asset manager Gluskin Sheff +
Associates Inc reported on Thursday a 55 percent drop in
quarterly profit on a sharp decline in performance fees.
The company said net income fell to C$27.2 million, or 86
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That
compared with C$60.4 million, or C$2.05 per share, in the year
ago period.
Gluskin Sheff separately said it would issue a special
dividend of 60 Canadian cents per share, related to performance
fees earned during the six-month period ended Dec. 31. The
special dividend will be paid on Feb. 27, along with the regular
quarterly dividend of 22.5 Canadian cents per share.
Assets under management rose to C$8.2 billion in the three
months period, up from C$8.1 billion in the previous quarter and
from C$6.8 billion a year ago.
Revenue, derived from base management fees and performance
fees, slid to C$69.3 million from C$120.9 million.
Gluskin Sheff, which focuses on high net worth and
institutional clients, said that it expects the market to remain
volatile in the months ahead, with a long-term positive view.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Julie Gordon in
Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)