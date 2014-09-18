Sept 18 - Canada's Gluskin Sheff+ Associates Inc
said its quarterly profit more than doubled as assets under
management rose 21.5 percent.
Net income rose to C$30.4 million ($28 million), or C$1.02
per share, for the fourth quarter ended June 30, from C$12.02
million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Assets under management rose to C$7.49 billion from C$6.16
billion.
Revenue jumped more than 150 percent to C$78.6 million.
Gluskin's shares, which have climbed more than 20 percent
this year, closed at C$30.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 1.0945 Canadian dollar)
