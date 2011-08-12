* Yields limited, nutrients diminished, research indicates
* Data shows Roundup use could cause fungal root disease
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug 12 The heavy use of
Monsanto's (MON.N) Roundup herbicide appears to be causing
harmful changes in soil and potentially hindering yields of the
genetically modified crops that farmers are cultivating, a U.S.
government scientist said on Friday.
Repeated use of the chemical glyphosate, the key ingredient
in Roundup herbicide, impacts the root structure of plants, and
15 years of research indicates that the chemical could be
causing fungal root disease, said Bob Kremer, a microbiologist
with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research
Service.
Roundup is the world's best-selling herbicide and its use
has increased as Monsanto, the world's biggest seed company,
continues to roll out herbicide-tolerant "Roundup Ready"
crops.
Roundup Ready corn, soybeans and other crops are beloved by
farmers because farmers can spray the herbicide directly onto
their crops to kill surrounding weeds, and Roundup Ready corn
and soybeans varieties make up the vast majority of those crops
grown in the United States.
But as farmers have increased their use of Roundup Ready
crops and Roundup herbicide, problems have started to rise. One
of the biggest problems currently is spreading weed resistance
to Roundup. But Kremer said the less visible problems below the
soil should also be noted and researched more extensively.
Though Kremer said research to date has not shown that
glyphosate directly causes fungal diseases that limit crop
health and production, but the data suggests that could be the
case.
"We're suggesting that that potential certainly exists,"
Kremer said in a presentation to the annual conference of the
Organization for Competitive Markets, held Friday in Kansas
City.
As well, Kremer said that research shows that these
genetically altered crops do not yield more than conventional
crops, and nutrient deficiencies tied to the root disease
problems is likely a limiting factor.
Kremer said farmers should take heed and consider more crop
rotations and tighter monitoring of glyphosate usage.
Kremer is among a group of scientists who have been
turning up potential problems with glyphosate. Outside
researchers have also raised concerns over the years that
glyphosate use may be linked to cancer, miscarriages and other
health problems in people and livestock.
Monsanto had no immediate comment on Friday, but has said
in the past that glyphosate binds tightly to most types of
soil, is not harmful and does not harm the crops.
The company has said that its research shows glyphosate is
safe for humans and the environment.
Neither the USDA nor the Environmental Protection Agency,
which is reviewing the registration of glyphosate for its
safety and effectiveness, have shown interest in further
exploring this area of research, Kremer said Friday.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Marguerita Choy)