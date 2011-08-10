BRIEF-Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration, HR BPO platform
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform
DETROIT Aug 10 General Motors Co (GM.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Dan Akerson bought 10,000 shares of GM stock this week at $25.05 per share, the company said in a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
This brings Akerson's total ownership of GM stock to 103,600 shares.
The 10,000-share purchase, completed on Tuesday, was a personal acquisition by Akerson. In May, he bought another 30,000 shares at $31.33 per share at personal expense.
When GM returned to the New York Stock Exchange last November after a 2009 bankruptcy, its IPO starting price was $33.
GM shares closed on Wednesday at $23.92, down 6.3 percent.
Of Akerson's shares, 63,400 have been awarded as compensation since he became CEO last September, a GM spokesman said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Boeing's new Indian unit will help the company win more business from local customers and mean more employment in the South Asian country, the head of the U.S. defence firm's Indian business said on Friday.
* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance