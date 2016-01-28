(Corrects second paragraph to say "reporting to Mark Reuss,
head of global product development" instead of Chief Executive
Mary Barra)
By Joseph White
DETROIT Jan 28 General Motors Co said on
Thursday it is reorganizing certain vehicle engineering
operations to speed efforts to develop autonomous and
electrified vehicles.
Doug Parks, GM's vice president for global product programs,
will become vice president for autonomous technology and vehicle
execution, reporting to Mark Reuss, head of global product
development. Parks will oversee efforts to develop new
electrical and battery systems and software for autonomous and
electric vehicles, GM said in a statement. The appointments are
effective Feb. 1.
Sheri Hickok will become executive chief engineer for
"autonomous joint ventures and fleet execution," GM said. Hickok
is currently chief engineer for "next generation" pickup trucks.
Pam Fletcher, GM's executive chief engineer for electric
vehicles, will take on additional responsibilities for strategic
planning related to autonomous and electric vehicles.
(Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Richard Chang)