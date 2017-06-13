June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.

The carmaker expects the Bolt test fleet to grow to 180, GM said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2swSC5J) (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)