Nov 14 General Motors said it is
recalling 15,575 Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet cars to correct
potential safety flaws.
The recalls, posted Wednesday by the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, involve 2,949 2012-model Buick
Verano, Chevrolet Cruze and Chevrolet Sonic compacts with
driver-side air bags that might not deploy in a crash, and
12,626 2013-model Cadillac XTS sedans with rear-seat head
restraints that might not lock in position.
The problems could increase the risk of injury to occupants,
NHTSA said.
GM said it will replace the steering-wheel air-bag coil on
the compact cars and replace the head restraints on the Cadillac
sedans.
GM dealers will provide the repairs free of charge.