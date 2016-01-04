(Adds details on Barra's performance as CEO)
Jan 4 General Motors Co on Monday named
Chief Executive Mary Barra as the chairman of its board,
effective immediately, following a year in which Barra delivered
strong financial results, quelled a shareholder uprising and put
the worst of a recall scandal behind the automaker.
Barra takes over as chairman from former Cummins Inc Chief
Executive Theodore Solso, who will continue serving as the
board's lead independent director, the company said.
GM has over the years swung back and forth on the issue of
whether the CEO and chairman's jobs should be held by different
people. In the early 1990s, after a close brush with financial
collapse, GM's board separated the two jobs in a move hailed by
corporate governance experts.
Barra's predecessor, Dan Akerson, held both titles.
Barra's appointment as GM's chief executive in 2014 made her
the first woman to lead a major automaker. But
almost immediately upon taking over, Barra was hit with the
fallout from a scandal over long-delayed recalls of GM cars with
a potentially deadly ignition switch defect.
Much of her first year as CEO was spent dealing with that
crisis. Among other moves, Barra agreed to set up an independent
fund to compensate victims of accidents involving cars with
defective switches.
GM in September paid $900 million to settle a Justice
Department criminal investigation. Experts said Barra's decision
to bring in an independent investigator and take a number of
steps to overhaul GM's handling of safety problems and provide
more information to regulators helped limit the size of the
penalty.
In early 2015, a shareholder group challenged Barra over
GM's management of its growing cash hoard. Barra reached a deal
in March under which GM agreed to return $10 billion to
shareholders in stock buybacks and increased dividends by the
end of this year and commit to hitting certain financial
targets, including generating a 20 percent return on invested
capital.
In October, GM reported record third-quarter profits and
projected it will hit its major financial targets for the year,
including a 10 percent profit margin in North America. Booming
U.S. sales of trucks and sport utility vehicles have helped GM
weather weak results in Latin America and Europe and a slowdown
in China.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Dan Grebler)