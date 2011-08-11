UPDATE 1-Total on hunt for acquisitions as cost cuts lift profit
DETROIT Aug 11 General Motors Co (GM.N) awarded A123 Systems Inc AONE.O a contract to build battery packs for future electric vehicles, the automaker said on Thursday.
Battery engineering teams at GM have tested and validated A123's battery chemistry at its lab in Warren, Michigan. Now teams from both companies will together prepare the battery system for production.
"GM is committed to offering a full line of electrified vehicles -- each of which calls for different battery specifications," Micky Bly, GM executive in charge of electric vehicles, said in a statement.
GM did not detail the specific brands or vehicles.
A123 shares were up 18.9 percent to $3.77 in early Nasdaq trading. GM shares were up 1.8 percent to $24.36 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
