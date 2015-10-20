By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 20 General Motors Co on
Tuesday outlined a wide-ranging partnership with Korean
electronics firm LG Corp for production of the 2017
Chevrolet Bolt electric car that could establish a blueprint for
such collaborations in the future.
Several LG subsidiaries, including LG Electronics
and LG Chem, have worked closely with GM
to develop electric motors, battery cells, dashboard displays
and other electronic systems for the Bolt, which goes into
production late next year in Michigan.
The two companies are highlighting their partnership at a
time when GM is under pressure from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to explore an alliance to
spread the costs of developing electric vehicles and other new
technology. GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra has rebuffed
Fiat Chrysler, saying GM can improve economies of scale and
advance new technology strategies in other ways.
The GM-LG partnership is one of the most extensive yet
between a U.S. automaker and an overseas supplier, and will
shift more of the development and production cost for the new
Chevrolet to a partner with considerable technical expertise.
The Bolt is designed to be an affordable electric car,
priced from around $35,000, with a 200-mile range between
charges. The vehicle would compete against BMW AG's i3, the
Nissan Leaf and Tesla Motors Inc 's future Model
3.
LG's initial engagement with GM began in 2007, when LG
Electronics provided the vehicle communications module for GM's
OnStar telematics system. LG Chem supplied battery cells for the
Chevrolet Volt, a plug-in hybrid launched in 2010.
With the Bolt, GM was able to shift some costs to LG, a
consumer electronics company that has been building its
connections in the auto industry.
LG invested more than $250 million in an engineering and
manufacturing facility in Incheon, outside Seoul, to develop and
build components and systems for the Bolt, according to a source
familiar with the deal.
The supply agreement is a coup for LG Electronics, which is
trying to boost its auto business amid growing headwinds for its
television and smartphone businesses.
The broad range of products being supplied to GM could
enhance LG Electronics' auto business, which recently won
contracts to supply information displays to Honda Motor Co
and Volkswagen AG's Porsche.
The evolving auto/tech partnerships could cut both ways.
Apple Inc has talked with German automaker BMW AG
about collaborating on an Apple-designed electric car,
and Google said it is talking to vehicle manufacturers
about partnering on a self-driving car.
(editing by Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)