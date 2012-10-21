SAO PAULO Oct 21 General Motors Co and
PSA Peugeot Citroen will announce their joint
purchasing agreement soon, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson said
on Sunday.
"There will be announcements later this month, early next
month on that," he told reporters at an event ahead of the Sao
Paulo auto show.
Last month, French and Brazilian union officials said PSA
Peugeot Citroen and GM were working on plans to build small cars
together in Brazil. Under the tentative plan, the allied
automakers would pool production of two new models for Peugeot
Citroen and two for GM. No decision had been made on a
production site, union officials said.
Akerson called bringing GM's Cadillac luxury brand to South
America in the next five years a "possibility."
Akerson also said the U.S. automaker remains "cautiously
optimistic" about vehicle demand in China, where it is the
market leader. He said GM has gained market share, which he said
the company now estimates to be about 15 percent.