SAO PAULO Oct 21 GM has no immediate plans to build cars with French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen in Brazil, the company's South America chief Jaime Ardila said on Sunday.

"So far the entire focus of the alliance has been Europe and I expect that to continue for some time," Ardila told reporters at an event ahead of the Sao Paulo Auto Show's media preview.

Last month, French and Brazilian union officials said PSA Peugeot Citroen and GM were working on plans to build small cars together in Brazil. Under the tentative plan, the allied automakers would pool production of two new models for Peugeot Citroen and two for GM. No decision had been made on a production site, union officials said.

Ardila added that GM is looking at introducing the Cadillac brand into the South American region, while reiterating that GM sees sales in the region reaching 1.5 million vehicles a year by 2015.

Ardila also said he still sees the South American region being profitable for the company this year.