SAO PAULO Feb 20 General Motors Co was
caught by surprise on Friday by a strike at its Brazilian car
factory as workers protested a planned furlough and layoff of
hundreds of staff, in the latest labor disruption in the
nation's slumping auto industry.
The company said in an email it had asked a labor judge to
mediate the dispute and that a hearing had been set for Monday
afternoon.
The local metalworkers union said workers had voted for an
indefinite strike, bringing production to a standstill, to
protest GM's proposal to furlough nearly 800 workers for two
months before laying them off in April.
Representatives for GM declined to comment on its labor
proposal, but criticized the union for the decision to strike.
"The decision was a surprise, since GM's proposal was not
fully presented to employees by the union. As a result, GM will
take necessary legal measures," a spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement, without specifying what measures GM would take.
The strike in Sao Jose dos Campos, about 55 miles (90
kilometers) outside of Sao Paulo, was the most recent in a wave
of industrial action this year in Brazil's auto sector, which
trimmed 7 percent of workers last year as output plunged.
The metalworkers union of Sao Jose dos Campos, which holds
leadership elections next week, has butted heads repeatedly with
GM as the automaker trimmed its payrolls at the local plant from
about 7,500 workers in 2012 to about 5,200 currently.
