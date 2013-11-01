Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* GM says in Oct dealers delivered 226,402 vehicles in U.S., up 16 percent
* GM Oct U.S. Retail sales were up 16 percent and fleet sales were up 14 percent
* GM says inventory for all vehicles at oct-end 727,812 vehicles versus. 670,191 at sept-end
* GM estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in oct in 15.6 million range
* GM says calendar year-to-date estimate of u.s. Saar for light vehicle sales in 15.6 million range Source text -Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.