Oct 1 GM :

* General Motors Co says to achieve 10 percent operating margins in north america in 2016

* Says expects to achieve overall operating profit margins of 9 to 10 percent by early next decade

* Says to return to profits in europe in 2016

* Says core operations in south america continue to improve due to product launches and cost cuts

* Says intends to return excess cash flow to shareholders mostly through "strong and growing" dividends