Jan 14 GM :
* Says expects improved profitability in 2015 after adjusted
2014 for the impact of recall costs
* Says expects higher EBIT-adjusted profit and EBIT-adjusted
margins in 2015, expects improved results in all regions in 2015
* Says outlook based on expected modest global industry
growth in 2015, primarily from growth in China, Europe and U.S.
* Says on track to meet 2016 financial targets; to achieve
EBIT-adjusted margins in north america of 10 pct; to return to
profit in Europe & maintain strong margins in China
* Says expects to achieve 9 percent to 10 percent margins by
early next decade
* Says expects global luxury segment for the industry to
grow about 36 percent by 2020
* Says expects industry growth of 55 pct in emerging markets
from 2015-2030, 33 pct in China and 12 pct in mature markets
* Sees restructuring expenses in 2015 of about $700 million;
sees adjusted auto free cash flow in 2015 to be relatively flat
* Says GM Financial continuing on path toward full global
captive capability
* Says expects global industry volume in 2015 up about 3
percent to about 89 million vehicles
* Says price improvement on its vehicles in 2015 expected to
moderate
* Says plans to increase capital expenditures to about $9
billion in 2015, up from an expected $7.5 billion in 2014
* Sees U.S. industry light vehicle sales in 2015 of 16.5
million to 17 million
* Says expects overall flat market share and retail share in
north america to increase in 2015
* Says expects favorable price on new vehicles in north
america, but overall flat to slightly unfavorable when including
carry-over vehicles
* Says expects increased volumes and mix in north america
more than offsetting increased cost in its adjusted operating
results
* Says its 2015 fixed costs will be up, mostly due to
marketing and engineering
* Says expects sequential improvement in north american
margins in 2015 on track to 2016 target
* GM CFO says company does not expect to be profitable in
europe in 2015
* Sees european industry sales increasing slightly but
expects continued weakness in Russia in 2015
* GM CFO says GM Europe business will post better results in
2014 than expected internally, despite "slump" in Russia
* Sees modest increase in European market share in 2015,
sees improvement in vehicle pricing in Europe in 2015
* Sees industry growth in vehicle sales in its international
operations region of about 2 percent in 2015
* Sees pricing in its international operations region flat
to slightly up in 2015
* Sees improved profitability in China in 2015; sees
industry growth in 2015 vehicle sales in China of 6-8 percent
* Sees its market share in China in 2015 to increase
modestly, sees its vehicle pricing in China down in 2015
* Says targets to sell 100,000 cadillac vehicles in China in
2015
* Sees overall industry sales in south america flat to down
in 2015; sees its vehicle pricing in south america up in 2015
* Sees slight market share improvement in south america in
2015, primarily in Brazil
* GM CFO says at this time, the company expects annual
common stock dividend payment to remain at about $2 billion in
2015
* GM CFO says recall charges of $2.7 billion through first
three quarters plus $400 million to $600 million for ignition
switch compensation plan unchanged
* GM CFO says the number of recalls in 2015 will rise but
cost per recall will fall; did not say whether co would take any
recall-related charges in Q4 2014
* Says targeting auto liquidity of about $30 billion to $35
billion and auto cash of about $20 billion to $25 billion
* GM CFO says company expects growth in U.S. GDP in 2015 of
about 3 percent; expects China GDP growth rate to be slower in
2015 compared with past
* GM CFO says company using 60 percent of capacity in its
Europe plants on 3 shift basis and expects that to rise closer
to 90 percent in 2-3 years
