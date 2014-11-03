Currency fallout seen as Israel closes in on Citi's main bond index
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps
Nov 3 General Motors Co -
* General Motors delivered 226,819 vehicles in the United States in October versus 226,402 units last year
* General Motors says in October U.S. Fleet sales were up 6 percent; October U.S. Retail sales of 175,110 units, down 1.5 percent
* General Motors says estimated 2014 Seasonally Adjusted Annual Selling Rate for light vehicle sales 16 million - 16.5 million
* General motors says all vehicles inventory at October-end 792,489 units versus 753,928 units at September-end Source text - bit.ly/1GfaXTs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 22 Deutsche Post's package service DHL will deliver goods for Amazon's AmazonFresh service in Germany, several people close to the matter said on Wednesday.
March 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday on growing doubts whether U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to deliver on promised tax cuts.