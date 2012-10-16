BIRMINGHAM, Mich Oct 16 General Motors Co's
premium Buick brand is drawing younger customers with its
newer lineup of vehicles, a top executive said on Tuesday.
Buick, which said last month it will introduce four new or
refreshed models in the U.S. market in the next 12 months, has
seen the average age of its buyers drop to 57 from 64 five years
ago, said Tony DiSalle, Buick marketing vice president.
"There's a lot of really strong momentum," he told reporters
at an event outside Detroit. "People are seeing the product
portfolio. It's changing their perception of what Buick is in a
very good way."
Buick's U.S. sales rose 8 percent in September, but are down
2 percent in the first nine months on cutbacks on fleet sales to
commercial customers.
The brand, which sells the Verano compact, and LaCrosse and
Regal mid-sized cars and Enclave crossover, will add the Encore
small crossover late in the first quarter of next year. Newer
versions of the LaCrosse, Regal and Enclave are also coming.
Research firm LMC Automotive expects Buick's U.S. sales to
rise almost 4 percent this year to about 184,500 vehicles and
hit more than 263,000 in 2015.
Buick sales in China, which accounted for about 77 percent
of the brand's global total last year, are expected to increase
4 percent to about 672,600 this year and reach almost 835,000 in
2015, LMC said.
While DiSalle did not disclose a future target for the
average buyer's age, he said it would likely come down further
once the Encore hits the U.S. market.
Buick's conquest rate, or the percentage of buyers who are
new to GM cars, stands at 43 percent for the year to date and
has been even higher in the last few months, above 45 percent,
as the supply of the newer Verano increases.
The lease penetration rate has risen, hitting 36 to 37
percent, up from 15 percent at the start of the year, DiSalle
said. The brand's "Experience Buick" 24-month lease program,
launched in March deserves the credit, he said.
Under the program, customers receive free maintenance, as
well as satellite radio and GM's OnStar communications,
in-vehicle safety system.
DiSalle declined to say when the lease program would end,
but added there are no current plans to discontinue it. "We have
every intent to keep it going," he said.