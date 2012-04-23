BRIEF-EZCORP FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MLN
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 23 General Motors expects sales of its Cadillac models in China to match U.S. sales levels by 2015 or 2016, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
Speaking at a briefing at the start of the Beijing Autoshow, CEO Dan Akerson said Cadillac sales in China grew 73 percent to over 30,000 last year, and were up 20 percent in the first quarter over the year-ago period.
Last year, GM sold about 152,000 Cadillac cars in the United States.
He added that the company plans to add one new Cadillac model in China each year through 2016. The XTS luxury sedan will be built in Shanghai starting in the fourth quarter of this year, Akerson said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Ken Wills)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing