Oct 9 General Motors Co has created the
new position of global brand chief for Cadillac as the U.S.
automaker looks to broaden global demand for the luxury line of
vehicles.
Robert Ferguson, who assumes the position immediately, will
lead Cadillac's worldwide growth and development, and report
directly to Chief Executive Dan Akerson. GM has designated
Cadillac and Chevrolet as its two global brands.
Ferguson, 53, will be responsible for marketing, brand
management and advertising for Cadillac in markets around the
world. Responsibility for sales is also expected to shift to
Ferguson at the start of 2013, GM said on Tuesday.
"The opportunity to strengthen and grow Cadillac is ours for
the taking," Ferguson said in a statement.
Ferguson's new job comes at a time when GM's luxury brand is
planning its most extensive round of product launches and
upgrades in its history, including the new ATS small luxury
sedan.
Cadillac executives said the brand should be challenging
foreign automakers for the top spot in U.S. luxury auto sales in
a few years, a position it had not held in 15 years.
Akerson said in April that he would like Cadillac sales in
China, a key growth market for the brand, to match U.S. levels
by 2015 or 2016. GM's Cadillac sales in China topped 30,000
vehicles last year, while U.S. sales were about 153,000.
"Successful global automotive companies must have a major
global luxury brand that competes around the world and wins
around the world and in China," Akerson said at the Beijing auto
show in April. "Our mission for Cadillac is to make it part of
our global brand strategy and we have plans to grow Cadillac's
presence around the world."
GM also said on Tuesday that U.S. vice president for
Cadillac marketing Don Butler and U.S. vice president for
Cadillac sales and service Chase Hawkins will report to
Ferguson.
Ferguson, who joined GM in 2010, had been vice president for
global public policy, providing a voice for the company in
Washington and with its many regulatory agencies on such topics
as energy, taxes, labor and finance.
Prior to joining GM, Ferguson was a senior strategist at
communications firm Public Strategies, where he worked with
international clients including the International Olympic
Committee leading up to and during the 2008 Beijing Games.
Before that, Ferguson spent 10 years as an executive at
AT&T.
Ferguson's previous responsibilities in Washington will be
assumed by Selim Bingol, who will also retain his current
communications role and will become vice president, global
communications and public policy. Bingol, 52, joined GM in 2010.