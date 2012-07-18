By Ben Klayman
| DETROIT, July 18
DETROIT, July 18 General Motors' Cadillac
brand on Wednesday launched one of its most crucial marketing
campaigns since the automaker emerged from bankruptcy as it
takes aim at BMW's 3-series in the heart of the U.S. luxury car
market with its new ATS sedan.
GM has lacked a small luxury car in recent years -- a
segment that accounts for 60 percent of the luxury market and
one that also garners younger users.
As the smallest and least expensive Cadillac, the 2013 ATS
is key to GM's hopes of making Cadillac more of a global luxury
brand. It goes on sale in the U.S. market next month, following
on from the launch of the large XTS sedan last month.
With a starting price of just under $34,000, the ATS is a
direct challenge to BMW and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
C-Class.
"The task of ATS is very ambitious, going into the largest
luxury segment against a brand like 3-Series that's dominated
the segment," said Cadillac global marketing director James
Vurpillat.
The marketing campaign begins with a 2-minute video on
YouTube and will include 10 TV ads during the Olympic Games in
London, starting with the opening ceremony on July 27.
The campaign dubbed "Cadillac ATS vs. the World" features
the car being driven in exotic locales such the winding roads of
Morocco's Atlas Mountains or through the remote hand-carved
Guoliang Tunnel in China.
Cadillac officials declined to provide the marketing budget
for the ATS launch, but said it was on par with the introduction
of the CTS car two years ago when the brand spent more than $297
million on ads for the U.S. market according to Kantar Media.
However, GM, which filed for bankruptcy in 2009 as part of a
$50 billion US taxpayer-funded bailout, has failed in the small
luxury segment before. In the early 1980s, it launched the
Cadillac Cimarron, which Time magazine in 2007 called one of the
50-worst cars ever built.
Brand image remains perhaps the most crucial asset in the
luxury car market, where it can take a long time and a lot of
money to overhaul consumer perceptions, analysts said.
The average age for Cadillac drivers in the first half of
the year was 58 years old, according to CNW Research. That's
nine years older than BMW but one year younger than Mercedes.
That is an improvement for Cadillac from 1995, when the
average age was about 63. The Escalade SUV's reception from
hip-hop artists and the success of its CTS model has helped
upend Cadillac's "geezermobile" image and that trend should
continue with the newer models, according to Art Spinella,
president of market researcher CNW.
"Anything that's more sporty is going to end up dragging
that number down quite a bit," he said.
The ATS will be built on a new rear-wheel drive platform,
but will also come in an all-wheel drive version.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)