BIRMINGHAM, Michigan Aug 28 General Motors Co's
top executive for Cadillac said the brand should be
challenging foreign automakers for the top spot in U.S. luxury
auto sales within a couple of years.
Don Butler, vice president of marketing for Cadillac, told
reporters in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham, Michigan, that
sales for the brand should be twice what they were at the end of
2010 "within a couple years."
At the end of 2010, Cadillac U.S. sales were about 147,000.
U.S. sales of the luxury brand in 2011 rose 3.7 percent to
about 153,000, or only 63 percent of the sales of leader
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, or BMW.
Through July this year, Cadillac U.S. sales have fallen 12.6
percent to 76,229, according to Autodata Corp.