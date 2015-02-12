TORONTO Feb 12 General Motors will spend an
additional C$560 million ($449.47 million) at its CAMI
Automotive Inc assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, the company
said on Thursday, bringing its investment plan to retrofit the
facility to more than C$800 million.
The investment in manufacturing equipment, tools, and vendor
tooling with suppliers is part of GM's plan to produce its next
generation Chevrolet Equinox at that location.
"These investments ... are a further vote of confidence in
our employees, our business and our future in Ontario and
Canada," president and managing director of General Motors of
Canada, Steve Carlisle, said in a statement.
GM had previously announced a C$250 million ($200.66
million) investment for a new body shop and flexible
manufacturing equipment and tooling in 2013, to help convert the
CAMI plant to support future production.
The Ingersoll site, one of GM's busiest in North America,
produces GM's top-selling crossover utility Chevrolet Equinox,
as well as the GMC Terrain.
Media reports say the latest investments will secure roughly
3,000 jobs at the facility.
($1 = 1.2459 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)