(corrects to say GM will increase engineering jobs to total of 1,000, not create 1,000 jobs)

OSHAWA, Ontario, June 10 General Motors Co said on Friday it will expand its Canadian engineering base to reach a total of about 1,000 jobs in Canada's auto-making province of Ontario as it boosts research spending on connected and driverless cars.

GM also said it would invest $10 million in its Kapuskasing, Ontario cold-weather facility, where it would conduct testing for new GM products and technologies. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Allison Martell in Oshawa. Editing by Robert MacMillan and W Simon)