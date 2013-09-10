Sept 10 The Canadian government on Tuesday said
it has a deal to sell 30 million shares of General Motors Corp
in a block trade to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Canada GEN Investment Corp., a government-owned entity, said
it still will own more than 110 million GM common shares when
the deal closes on Sept. 16. It also will still hold more than
16.1 million preferred shares.
"As we said from the start, our investment in GM was always
meant to be temporary as we worked to maximize the return to
Canadian taxpayers," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said in a
statement.