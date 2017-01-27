UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
TORONTO Jan 27 General Motors Co will cut 625 jobs at its auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario by the end of July and move the production work to Mexico, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.
"This came right out of left field," said Jerry Dias, the president of the union, Unifor, in a phone interview.
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly