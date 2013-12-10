DETROIT Dec 10 General Motor Co's
incoming president has gone to great lengths to prove that while
he is the U.S. automaker's chief financial officer, he is not
just a "bean counter."
Named to his new position on Tuesday, Dan Ammann will fill
what many analysts and investors saw as a gap in his resume by
managing GM's regional operations around the globe and perhaps
preparing himself to take over as CEO one day.
Ammann has tried to prove his "car guy" credentials in
several ways, including being one of only about 30 company
executives who are certified to drive at high speeds at GM's
Michigan test track. And he is a certified test driver at the
famous Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany.
GM did not make Ammann available to comment
Independent auto analyst Maryann Keller said that Ammann
complements the skills of Mary Barra, who will replace retiring
CEO Dan Akerson in January.
"He's a finance person in a No. 2 position because clearly
that's the one thing in her resume that's lacking," said Keller
of the pairing of Ammann and Barra as GM's top leaders.
Someone familiar with the GM board's thinking said that
Ammann, 41, works "amazingly well" with Barra, who will be 52
once she takes over as CEO.
"They have complementary skill sets and the personalities
are such that they work really well as a team," said the person,
who asked not to be identified discussing the process.
In addition to running the regional units, Ammann will have
the Chevrolet and Cadillac brand operations and GM Financial
report to him. Analysts welcomed his promotion as it keeps the
highly regarded executive in the fold and gives him the
operational experience many felt he lacked to round out his
resume.
"Who's to say that in 10 years he might not be the successor
to Mary," said the source. "There's about a 10-year age
difference between the two of them. It's perfect."
Alan Baum, an industry consultant, said, the enhanced role
Ammann will fill shows that GM knows that it also needs to have
someone with his financial expertise near the top.
"How do you maintain what they call a fortress balance sheet
while also investing in the product line and regional
opportunities around the world? His non-automotive experience
will remain in play," said Baum.
An analyst who wished to remain anonymous said that the
naming of Ammann as the second-in-command at GM was a nod to
Wall Street.
"They had to throw a bone to Wall Street," the analyst said.
"I like Dan a lot. He's a smart guy, but he's got a lot to learn
about GM."
Ammann will retain his CFO duties, which he assumed in April
2011, until at least the company's next quarterly earnings
report in early February. The New Zealand native joined GM in
2010 as vice president of finance and treasurer.
This promotion was announced a day after the U.S. Treasury
said it had sold the last of its GM shares, which could clear
the way for the restoration of a common stock dividend for
investors.