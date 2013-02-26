DETROIT Feb 26 General Motors Co denied
reports that the company asked U.S. officials to allow for an
increase in 2013 compensation for Chief Executive Dan Akerson.
The largest U.S. automaker submitted a request to U.S.
officials to pay Akerson $9 million for 2013, about the same as
his 2012 and 2011 pay packages, GM said on Tuesday.
Compensation of GM executives is governed by a special
paymaster from the U.S. government as part of provisions put in
place after GM's U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.
GM's statement came after media reports that GM wanted to
pay Akerson $11.1 million for 2013.