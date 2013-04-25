* Akerson's total compensation up 44 percent from 2011
* CEO vested $2 million restricted stock options awarded in
2011
April 25 General Motors Co paid Chief
Executive Dan Akerson $11.1 million in 2012, a 44 percent
increase from 2011 due to $2 million in restricted stock units
that Akerson received in 2011 but vested in 2012.
Akerson's salary remained at $1.7 million. His stock awards
totaled $7.3 million, excluding the $2 million he was awarded in
2011, GM said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Thursday. ()
His pay package was $7.7 million in 2011.
The largest U.S. automaker has set a $9 million target for
Akerson's compensation due to restrictions set by the U.S.
government.
GM executives are governed by a special paymaster from the
government as part of provisions put in place after the
company's U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.
Media reports said in February that GM wanted to pay its top
executive $11.1 million for 2013, which the company had denied.
Akerson's salary lags that of Ford Motor Co's CEO,
Alan Mulally, who was paid $21 million, including stock awards,
options and other perks in 2012.