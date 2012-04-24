BEIJING, April 24 The chief executive of General
Motors Co, Dan Akerson, said on Tuesday he plans to stay
at the helm of the company until the board "has had enough of
me."
Akerson became chairman and CEO of the top U.S. automaker in
the fall of 2010 after Ed Whitacre suddenly left the top job
ahead of GM's initial public offering.
Speaking to reporters at the Beijing auto show, Akerson said
he will lead the company until "the board has had enough of me
or I can't do this job to what I think is an average level of
performance and I am gone."
Akerson pointed out that the company has increased its share
of the U.S. market for two consecutive years, the first time it
has done so since 1977, following its 2009 bankruptcy and
subsequent restructuring.
He also told reporters in Beijing that he would prefer that
any eventual successor come from within GM, but added that the
board should make that decision.
