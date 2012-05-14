DETROIT May 14 General Motors Co's main
brand Chevrolet will introduce a new small crossover SUV at the
Paris auto show in September, the company said on Monday.
The Chevrolet Trax will be sold in 140 countries and will be
introduced first in Mexico in the fourth quarter of this year.
But it will not be sold in the United States.
The Trax is slightly smaller than the Chevrolet Equinox
crossover SUV, which is sold only in the U.S. and Canadian
markets.
The Trax will be built on the same underpinning platform as
the Aveo and Sonic subcompact sedan. That subcompact sedan is
sold as Sonic in the U.S. and Canadian markets and as the Aveo
in the rest of the world.
Details including price, weight, length and fuel economy of
the Trax were not released.
U.S. sales of the Equinox crossover SUV rose 16 percent to
about 70,000 in the first four months of this year.
Among crossover SUVs, the Equinox is No. 3 in the U.S.
market, behind the Honda Motor Co CR-V at about 98,000
sales through April and the Ford Motor Co Escape at nearly
75,000 in sales.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)