FRANKFURT, June 13 General Motors will
start building the Chevrolet Cruze at the end of 2014 at its
Opel plant in Poland, a German newspaper reported on Thursday,
drawing a denial from the U.S. company.
"There has been no decision made about where the next
generation Cruze will be built," a spokesman for Chevrolet
Europe said on Thursday.
Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited an internal
production plan as the source of the information.
While a production plan would indicate GM is serious about
moving the Cruze to Poland, speculation of such a move is
nothing new, especially after the U.S. carmaker confirmed the
next generation model due in late 2014 would not be built in
South Korea.
Reuters reported in January 2012, citing people from within
the company who declined to be identified, that there were talks
between management and labour in Europe over whether to shift
Cruze production from Korea to the Gliwice factory in Poland to
lower losses at Opel. This prompted Korean unions to threaten
they would "wage a war".
Gliwice would be a natural candidate for budget brand
Chevrolet. It is the only low-cost Opel plant in Europe and it
also builds the Cruze sibling compact Opel Astra. Both cars
could likely be built on one assembly line with a minimum of
additional investment.